Kumuls doing PNG proud

CONGRATULATIONS to the Kumuls for doing us proud by winning all three home ground games.

It will get tougher now as you move to the quarter finals.

I don’t claim to know a lot about the game but have been a keen follower of the World Cup matches.

I offer thoughts as you prepare for your next game against quality opposition, which is also a superpower of the rugby league world.

Kumuls need to improve their ball handling.

Be more patient, construct the game well and follow the game plan.

Let James Segeyaro be the first choice hooker and Kurt Baptise be sub hooker and utility.

If Gary Lo cannot play due to injury then I suggest Stargroth Amean to replace him on the wing.

Moses Meninga is a big man who has speed like a back.

I choose him ahead of Rod Griffin as a bench player who I think can play both as a forward and back.

My first choice team therefore, in the quarter finals is: David Mead, Justin Olam, Kate Ottio, Nene MacDonald, Gary Lo/ Stargroth Amean, Ase Boas, Watson Boas, Wellington Albert, James Segeyaro, Luke Page, Rhyss Martin, Willie Minoga and Paul Aiton.

Coming off the bench: Stanton Albert, Enoch Maki, Kurt Baptise and Moses Meninga/Rod Griffin.

Go Kumuls.

Kumuls Fan

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...