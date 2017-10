THE coach and selectors of the Papua New Guinea rugby league World Cup team will have a difficult task picking their squad because of the quality of players available here and overseas.

We have lot of class and experience available for the country this time.

I am sure we are going to assemble a very strong Kumuls squad which can be very competitive.

Reaching the quarterfinals is possible.

Go, Kumuls. Fly the Paradise.

K. Guragu

K. Lagava

