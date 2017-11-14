Kumuls supporters simply amazing

I WAS privileged to be part of the 14,800 sellout crowd that watched the game between the Kumuls and the United States of America at the Oil Search National Football Stadium on Sunday.

I do not want to comment about the game but the crowd that came to the game to cheer on our Kumuls.

That was what really amazed me.

Words cannot really describe the atmosphere.

People from all walks of life – fathers, mothers, grandfathers grandmothers, children and toddlers – were there.

Nationals and expatriates in the city came in red, black and gold.

People came from the four corners of the country representing our coastal and inland villages.

We cheered, we clapped, we jumped, we danced, we sang, we hugged, we shouted, we screamed until there was no more.

We were neither Highlanders nor Papuans nor Momases nor New Guinea Islanders.

We were one people, one country and one nation urging our national team to onward. The atmosphere was unbelievable.

It was electrifying.

We were Papua New Guineans united as never before.

I wish the Kumuls all the best against the British Lions next weekend.

We as a nation will be there with you in spirit to cheer you on.

Tuba Biinem

Port Moresby

