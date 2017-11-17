Kumuls take it to next level

THERE is an air of optimism, confidence and excitement in the PNG Kumuls camp for the clash with England in the rugby league World Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, official Marcus Bai says.

“We know England are a great side and they have some world-class players in Sam Burgess and James Graham. But there is a lot of self-belief in this camp,” Bai said from Melbourne.

The former Kumul is a member of the coaching and management team. The game is at 3pm (PNG time) at AAMI Park.

“We’ve performed well in the pool stage and now we have to take it to the next level against England,” he said.

“The players are all in a good state of mind. We’re all looking forward to the game and to playing well.

“If we follow the coach’s game plan and execute, then there is no reason why we can’t do well.”

Four Pacific Islands teams have reached the quarterfinals together for the first time. Samoa take on Australia today. Tomorrow, Fiji play New Zealand in Wellington and Tonga clash with Lebanon.

Like this: Like Loading...