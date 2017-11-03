Kumuls thrill students

By MELTON PAIS

STAFF and students of Kopkop College in Gerehu, Port Moresby gave a hero’s welcome to a group of PNG Kumuls who visited them yesterday.

The group comprising the two Albert brothers, Stanton and Wellington, Watson Boas, Kurt Baptiste, Justin Olam, Garry Lo and Kato Ottio were accorded a lively welcome, with the students chanting “Kumuls! Kumuls” as they met them in the school’s assembly area.

Olam thanked the teachers and students for their warm welcome which he said was always a thrill for the players.

“We really appreciate your support. It means a lot to us and motivates us. Whether you come to the stadium on Sunday or watch us on TV, we know you and the country are behind us,” Olam told the teachers and students.

The students also enjoyed getting their t-shirts signed by the players as well as having pictures taken and talking to the players.

The school had earlier received the World Cup trophy and having Kumuls visit was a another memorable expereince for them.

During question time, a student asked which team in their pool was the toughest.

Watson Boas replied: “We’re our own toughest opponent.”

