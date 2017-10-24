Kumuls visit Boera village

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Boera village outside Port Moresby came alive when the PNG LNG Kumuls visited yesterday to meet and greet fans and run a football clinic with school children of Boera Primary School.

As of one the LNG-affected areas, the visit and clinic at the Motuan village was supported by the PNG LNG as part of their community engagement.

During the event, people, old and young, got the opportunity to meet, talk, take pictures and sign autographs with the Kumuls.

Accompanying the team was coaching staff and former Kumuls Marcus Bai, David Westley, Stanley Tepend and trainer Solomon Kuluniasi.

Coach Michael Marum and skipper David Mead were unavailable due to their attendance of the World Cup launch in Brisbane.

Kumuls vice-captain Ase Boas acknowledged major sponsors — PNG LNG for providing the opportunity for the players to be part of the clinic.

“It’s good for us to be part of such programmes before we play in the World Cup,” Boas said.

“Coming out and seeing our fans in the villages gives us the challenge to do better for everyone in this country.”

The team was also thrilled to be welcomed by traditional Boera dancers which brought smiles to their faces.

The Boera community presented a mini model of the Hiri-Lakatoi and a claypot to signify their support for the team while the team presented rugby balls to the community.

Boera rugby league association vice-president Hubert Warupi summed up the event as a memorable one for the community.

“We are very fortunate to have the Kumuls come visit the community and I’m sure it has given something to the community to remember for the long term,” Warupi said.

“As an area in the LNG affected area, the community is grateful for the company for supporting and making this possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...