Kunda has no time for ‘slack’ public servants

CHIMBU provincial administrator Joe Kunda has warned public servants in the province that he would not entertain complacency and slackness.

He said this ahead of the provincial executive council swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

He said new Governor Michael Dua and the six MPs have vowed to work together and that was why public servants would be

the core group that would

implement government goals and visions.

Kunda said the election was over and public servants must get back to work.

He urged them to be neutral and strictly carry out their designated duties and responsibilities as public office holders.

“We will not tolerate slackness or absenteeism. Anyone who is absent for too long will be terminated,” Kunda said.

“Those who miss work for two or three days will have their pay docked. The public depends on us so we must ensure we deliver to their expectations.”

He pointed that the new leaders would want to see key government services in health, education, infrastructure and law and order remain as priorities.

Like this: Like Loading...