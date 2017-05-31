Kundiawa hospital to install scanning machines

By LUKE KAMA

NEW MRI and CT scanning machines will be installed at Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Kundiawa hospital in Chimbu, says chief executive Dr Harry Poka.

He said seven engineers from Egypt and China will inspect and lay the foundation. The team will comprise technical advisers and engineers and they will arrive in the country in mid-June.

“Just last week, we have arranged with the visa and immigration department and have sent visa applications for the seven experts to Cairo in Egypt and China.

“So it will take about two weeks or so to process their visa applications and we are hoping that by mid-June we will have them travel into the country all the way to Chimbu.

“They will inspect the facilities that we have built and if there is a need for changes, based on their advice and recommendations, we will have that done.”

He said the board and management are committed to ensuring the hospital becomes one of the best referral hospitals in the country.

“Some of these engineers and technical advisers will be from the company that manufactures the CT scan and MRI scan machines.

“So we are getting brand new ones which they are manufacturing and once installed, it will serve the entire Highlands region and as well the country because currently we receive referral patients from across the country, including Port Moresby.”

