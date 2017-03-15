Kundiawa to set up physical planning committee

KUNDIAWA town will have a physical planning committee to make it beautiful to live in, Chimbu provincial administrator Joe Kunda says.

“People describe Madang town as beautiful Madang. We will make Kundiawa town (known as K Town) become another beautiful town in Papua New Guinea,” Kunda said during the launching of the third phase of town road sealing on Friday.

He said the committee would ensure that residents complied with town physical planning requirements to remove aging physical structures and build acceptable structures that will give the town a new look.

“Old houses now becoming eyesores must be demolished and replaced with new ones,” he said.

“We are having sealed roads and residents and business houses should have new buildings to complement the development and beautification of Kundiawa town.”

He applauded local civil engineering company Kaiaworks Limited for upgrading and sealing the town roads.

Chimbu Governor Noah Kool said they were making decisions carefully to benefit the majority of the people.

“We are doing honest work in the province to make the people feel the government’s presence in their midst,” Kool said.

“We are very fortunate to have a good contractor doing an excellent job to seal our town roads that would give a new look.”

Mayor Wapia Kuglame said the Kundiawa Urban Authority despite having limited funding was committed to supporting the Government in developing the town for the good of the people.

