Kupiano health centre gets microscope

THE Kupiano health centre in the Abau district of Central had been given a K5000 microscope by ChildFund PNG.

The organisation had earlier donated microscopes to the Ageavairu health centre (2015) and to the Inauai health centre (2016), both in the Kairuku district of Central.

The microscope is mainly for Tuberculosis screening.

CFPNG Health programme coordinator Olive Oa said childhood tuberculosis remained a burden in Papua New Guinea.

“We hope that it (microscope) can ease the burden of health workers or patients in taking specimens to the Kwikila health centreor TB sputum diagnosis in Port Moresby,” Oa said.

TB is one of the most important health problems that maintains cycles of poverty within families and challenges health programmes that have inadequate systems for prevention, and managing children with chronic conditions.

