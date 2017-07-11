Kupiano secondary pupils urged to attend classes

Kupiano Secondary School students are urged to attend classes as school has started, principal Celestine Muluveka says.

He said that parents should take note that the provincial education board had only advised Kwikila Secondary School to extend its holidays for a week, due to counting at the school.

“Parents must therefore send their children to school and must not let them roam the counting venues,” Muluveka said. He said remedial for Grades 10 and 12 would start as soon as classes were full.

He said some students were still making their way to school.

“This is an important term for remedial to prepare the students for national examinations,” he said.

Muluveka said the school administration was aware that counting may disturb or disrupt classes.

