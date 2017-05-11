Kutubu in need of a visionary leader

Kutubu Electorate in the Southern Highlands.

It is one of the areas where great giant mining (oil and gas) is found, which it has been contributing at large to the PNG’s economic growth and national development over the many years.

Despite the large mining economic activities undertaking within the area, people are still in the darkness of poverty and lack of people-centered development is a raising concern.

Also manipulation and denial of government support, services and funding in service delivery is seen as an ongoing issue in Kutubu.

Foremost, there is a total lack of efforts from mandated leaders to bring tangible service and infrastructure development and maintenance to existing facilities such as school buildings and health centres.

In light of people’s cry for real and better service delivery, the Petroleum Resources Kutubu’s chairman/director, Jonathan Yawari has not provided a sound leadership in Kutubu.

The people need a visionary leader who can lead them in the right direction with true spirit of leadership styles.

Fenebe Ibusubu

NCD, Port Moresby

