Kwa reveals lack of funding an issue for law reform commission

The Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) plays an important role in reviewing the laws in the country under difficult circumstances and with little funding support, Secretary Dr Eric Kwa says.

Kwa said there were about 4000 laws to be reviewed and development partners and non-governmental organisations had assisted in a big way.

“Government outcomes come with financial commitments, but many times the funding is not made available so that is where the partnership comes in to assist in achieving government objective,” he said.

“As a government now with the partners’ assistance, we are able to achieve those ideas and dreams of our leaders.”

Kwa explained that CLRC was working with other government departments to review a number of laws.

He referred to the gun’s report in which one of the recommendations was the restriction of movement of people and how they transacted illegal weapons.

“With the movement of people around the country, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Davis Steven is already thinking about it and we are hoping that he will give us a directive in dealing with the Vagrancy Act.

“People are moving and transacting through towns and cities, so how do we manage that and that was one of the recommendations,” Kwa said.

“There was no restriction on people moving around in the country, the Civil Registration Act did not restrict anyone, we want to help them look at these kinds of laws and address them,” Bloomberg country coordinator Dr Ninkama Moiya said.

“We don’t have any direct control but we facilitate what the country wants us to do.

“The international movement of people on medical grounds and other social issues are covered under the International Immigration Act so these are the things we will look at.”

Like this: Like Loading...