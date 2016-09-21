Kwaragu achieves goal

ONE young man’s journey from the small village of Manumanu in Central, to become the first soft tissue remedial therapist at one of PNG’s largest hospitals, is an inspiration to all who meet him.

Brian Kwaragu is visually impaired and faced many hurdles during his studies, but he has never wavered from his goal of becoming a medical specialist.

“Here in Papua New Guinea, there is not a lot of awareness about soft tissue remedial therapy and there are many people who could benefit from this form of therapy,” Kwaragu said.

He uses a variety of medical techniques, including postural analysis, a range of motion tests, and remedial massage to help patients recover from accidents, injuries and diseases.

Kwaragu said he was determined to do whatever it takes to achieve his goal.

“I was prepared to make sacrifices to get that qualification,” he said.

“I wanted to be able to provide soft tissue remedial therapy that would help me support Papua New Guineans to maintain an optimum quality of life.

“I see myself as playing my part in ensuring that specialist health services are made available – particularly for patients who require soft tissue remedial therapy.”

Kwaragu received an Australia Awards Scholarship in 2013 that enabled him to undertake an Advanced Diploma of Health Science (Soft Tissue Therapy) at the Canberra Institute of Technology.

As part of his course, Brian undertook work placement at a Canberra-based special needs and disability centre that helped him hone his skills and put him in contact with fellow soft tissue therapists.

“Being able to gain practical experience at the special needs and disability centre in Canberra has given me an insight into the full range of health disorders suffered by patients.”

Kwaragu is determined to provide his patients with the highest standard of medical treatment as well as make Papua New Guineans more aware of the benefits of soft tissue therapy.

“I’d like to create more awareness of the therapeutic benefits of soft tissue remedial therapy and improve people’s health by acting directly on the muscular, nervous, circulatory and lymphatic systems.”

Related