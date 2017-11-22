Kwarula gets admin development award

WOMEN’S 100m hurdles gold medalist in the 2015 Pacific Games Sharon Kwarula, 30, is back in Papua New Guinea after earning her associate’s and bachelor’s degree in the United States and completing a year of post-graduate training.

After seeing much success on the track and the classroom overseas, Kwarula and Athletics PNG expressed mutual interest in utilising her skills and experience in the sport and in business.

APNG has facilitated Kwarula’s enrolment in continuing education courses in international business from the University of New Mexico and its own high performance administrative development. Otto Wafia, who also spent time at college in the US as well as team manager Nola Peni have been extended the same assistance.

APNG secretary Phillip Rehder said that individuals returning from the US would boost APNG’s capacity in a much needed way.

Like this: Like Loading...