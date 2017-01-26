Labour Department needs to step up

SOMETHING is seriously wrong with the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations.

Apart from the problem with tucker shops and Asian shops filled with non-English speaking Asians, you look at the processing sector in the tuna industry and road construction companies, which are flooded with Asians.

They are occupying jobs like clerical assistants, forklift operators, heavy equipment operators and spotters, and there is hardly any inspection carried out by the department.

I believe this department has been used as a stepping stone by illegal immigrants.

There’s no departmental reorganisation, job and wealth creation, income generation and poverty alleviation objectives of government are mere political rhetoric.

Very soon, we will lose our identity as nation.

While the minister appears deep in his sleep, I hope somebody proactive takes the rein after 2017 general election.

Oscar Angu

Lihir Island, NIP

Like this: Like Loading...