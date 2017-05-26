Labour dept to review programmes, O’Neill says

THE functions and operations of agencies and programmes in the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations will be reviewed to ensure transparency and accountability, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He yesterday formally announced the appointment of George Bopi as the department’s acting secretary, pending investigations into allegations against department secretary Mary Morola who has been suspended by Cabinet.

O’Neill said Bopi’s central task would be to restore leadership, discipline and direction in the department.

“The Department of Labour and Industrial Relations has been criticised for mismanaging work permits, with related allegations of nepotism, lack of accountability and control in its functions,” he said.

“There are ongoing concerns from the business community of foreign workers entering the labour market without proper scrutiny, as well as illegal foreign workers in the country.

Cabinet suspended Morola for allegedly contravening Section 29 (3) (a) of the Public Services (management) (Employment of Department Heads) Regulation No. 7 of 2014 and her contract of employment.

