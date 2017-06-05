Labour dept undergoes overhaul

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Labour and Industrial Relations Department is fixing its systems and processes to ensure transparency and accountability, and back them back into operation, acting Secretary George Bopi says.

Bopi was recently appointed by the National Executive Council to the position following the suspension of Mary Morola as secretary.

He said the department had been criticised for mismanaging work permits which saw an influx of foreigners into the labour market.

Bopi said the department would ensure that there was discipline in the processes and staff conduct.

“There has also been an alleged lack of leadership, discipline and direction in the department with allegations of nepotism, and lack of accountability and transparency in the control of systems and processes,” he said.

“Sadly, these states of affairs are not confined to the department as they are commonplace in most public institutions.

Bopi said there were qualified and experienced persons in the department.

“Our statutory functions play a critical role in maintaining socio-economic harmony in our country,” he said.

“Key programmes ensure workers (citizens and non-citizen) and industry operate within our laws.”

