Labour to review laws: Morola

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Labour and Employment Department will continue to review some of the important laws this year, Secretary Mary Morola says.

Morola said the National Employment Policy was a major issue that the department would be looking at in 2017.

“We are getting the intervention through International Labour Organisation and Asian Development Bank to help us at least lay the framework of the employment police, which we think should be all inclusive,” Morola said.

“We are also reviewing our corporate plan which will be our road map for the next five years. That’s another biggest area we will be concentrating on, we are looking at other policy matters like the development of the national employment policy that we’ve talked about in the last couple of years.”

She said mid-march this year the department will hold the National Employment forum. Morola said the laws currently being reviewed included workers’ compensation law, National Training Council Act and National Training Policy.

“They are almost completed last year and once it’s approved by council it would be submitted to the NEC for its endorsement.”

Like this: Like Loading...