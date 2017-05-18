Labu people apologise to Naru for 2012 poll snubbing

THE Labu people from the Wampar local level government area in Huon Gulf presented food to Morobe Governor Kelly Naru to apologise for not voting for him in 2012.

The reconciliation ceremony took place at Naru’s Yalu village outside Lae on Tuesday, witnessed by community leaders, church representatives and villagers.

Villagers from Labu Tale, Labu Butu, Labu Miti and Labu Pilae along the coast of the Huon peninsular brought a pig, garden food and a new canoe for Naru.

There are more than 5000 people living in the four council wards of the Wampar LLG.

“We say sorry from the bottom of our hearts for what happened in 2012,” Councillor Mari Natu said.

“Labu and Yalu villages are ancestral brothers, but we broke the relationship by not voting for our brother.

“We have brought this canoe to signify a new era and new relationship between us and Yalu.”

Naru and Yalu villagers accepted the gifts and said they held no grudges against the Labu people.

Like this: Like Loading...