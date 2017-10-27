Lack of cocoa markets discourages farmers

LACK of markets and high transportation costs are the two main factors that have caused the decline of the cocoa industry in Finschhafen, Morobe, says a farmer.

Dominic Zuhuc, 50, from Heldsbach, said many cocoa farmers in the area had given up on cocoa because of low returns for their hard work.

Zuhuc, who has 5000 cocoa trees in his three-hectare garden, said in the past farmers were interested in planting and looking after their cocoa blocks because of good returns.

“In the past, when Lutheran Shipping was operating, we were happy because we easily sold our cocoa via its ships operating from Lae to Madang,” he said.

“Back then we use to have a lot of money.

“When Lutheran Shipping stopped a few years back, we (farmers) started facing a lot of problems.

“We could not get our cocoa to the market. The dinghy operators charge us K100 per bag and another K100 for passenger fares.

“When we realised that we were paying a lot of money to get our cocoa to market, and no help was coming from the government, we gave up.

“The cocoa pod borer also made things worse for us when it appeared and ate all our cocoa pods. A number of times, we went to Gagidu and told the agriculture officer but he did not listen to our cries.”

Zuhuc said now that a cocoa buyer had set up office in Heldsbach, he would get his fermentary off the ground and attend to his cocoa again.

