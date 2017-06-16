Lack of consultation irks ILGs at signing of revised MoA

LANDOWNERS of the Ok Tedi and Tolukuma mines are concerned about the lack of consultation leading up to the signing of a revised memorandum of agreement on benefit-sharing.

The agreements for the two mines were signed last week by four primary stakeholder groups. Mining Minister Byron Chan signed on behalf of the State.

Yulai Landowners Association chairman George Gusi refused to sign the Tolukuma Gold Mine agreement saying they had not been consulted.

He asked why the Government was rushing the signing when it could be done after the general election.

“I am not happy with the lack of consultation by the Mineral Resources Authority and the provincial government on many aspects of the project. My people and I have not been given the opportunity to view and discuss the MoA,” Gusi said.

Ok Tedi landowner group Kimka Sepiyan Sub Tribe Land Group also claimed that they had not been consulted before signing the agreement. Group chairman Paul Eddie said the matter about genuine landowners was before the courts and the signing should not have taken place.

Chan explained that alterations were allowed afterwards through dialogue with the stakeholders.

Like this: Like Loading...