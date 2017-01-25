Lack of direction frustrates SMEs

SMALL to medium enterprises in Madang are frustrated by the lack of coordination, according to the Madang administrator Danny Aloi.

Aloi told The National that the Madang administration was considering ways to cater for the sector.

The SMEs in the province are mostly in the informal sector.

“Many of the SMEs are in an informal cottage industry and are very much unregistered so to speak,” Aloi said.

“It’s good that we have this arrangement because we can get them all on board and be registered.

“They are being frustrated by the attitude of the provincial government in the sense that we are not really sure on what to do with SMEs. That’s the unfortunate part of it.

“But we have noticed that they are vibrant in the province but mostly in informal sector.

“What we have found out is this trend where the community-based organisations very much become the conduit that take up the DSIP (District Service Improvement Project) funds by the national members of parliament.

“Then they engage in small and medium enterprises.

“It is something that has a success story especially in Madang district and we are looking at ways to expand that.”

The agreement signed would see IPA establish services in the province.

