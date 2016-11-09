Lack of employment for our young people a serious issue

IF you are a recent college graduate, chances are that you might not be able to secure an employment in the next few months.

You are energetic and armed to the teeth with your diploma or degree but the sad reality is that jobs are not readily available in this country. So many things have gone wrong in this country.

Lack of employment opportunities is just one of the many socioeconomic problems confronting our country at present. A foreign visitor entering PNG for the first time will not hesitate to tell you that PNG is among the most expensive places in the world.

Food prices seem to be going up every year and it seems this price hike is happening at the whim of the retailers.

Can the appropriate regulatory authorities do something to control inflation in Papua New Guinea?

We spend our constructive time and energy everyday working for an income which will ultimately be spent on basic sustenance.

We will have nothing to save for luxury items.

The single biggest problem we have in our hands right now is our young population.

What have we done in this country to chart a definitive course for our burgeoning young population?

Thousands of young people are churned out of our public school system every year. With no job prospects in the foreseeable future, these youngsters resort to other means, acceptable or otherwise, to survive in a tough world.

The streets are crawling with these vulnerable members of the community.

From a moral perspective, PNG is a country sliding into moral chaos.

We have a burgeoning young population whose sense of morality is very much overshadowed by the hardships they face every day.

And when you look at this situation from a more humane perspective, your anguish is not going to differ much from the rest of us.

Young people are loitering on the streets, doing nothing, just waiting. But what are they waiting for?

They await a future that might not come tomorrow or next year, not ever.



Paul Waugla Wii

Wandi, Chimbu

