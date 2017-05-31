Lack of evidence forces court to acquit sex-accused couple

THE NATIONAL Court in Waigani yesterday acquitted a New Zealand man and his Papua New Guinean wife of a charge of aggravated rape.

Justice Panuel Mogish dismissed the case for lack of evidence to establish the elements of rape against Douglas Ros Crabb and Stella Teha Pia

Crabb and Pia were charged with raping the victim between August 1 and 2, 2015 at Maera Place, Boroko, in the National Capital District.

The couple pleaded not guilty and at the close of the State’s case the defence made a no-case to answer application which the court accepted.

The court heard the victim was heavily intoxicated and slept at the couch in Crabbs’ home where they were drinking that night.

Justice Mogish said that much of her evidence as to what transpired after she passed out between 9 and 10pm was based on hearsay evidence, elicited from other witnesses.

“She does not recall clearly how she ended up in the accuseds’ bedroom and I accept her lack of clarity because she was very drunk. She managed to piece together the events with what her brother told her,” Mogish said.

The court accepted evidence that the victim walked into the room by herself and all three were engaged in the act.

“There was no evidence of a complaint immediately after the alleged rape and there was no evidence that she was physically or emotionally distressed at that time.”

Justice Mogish said that all evidence necessary to establish the guilt of the accused must be collated and presented during the committal proceedings.

He said the trials should not be conducted by ambush.

