Lack of funds affects patient care

THE Kiunga Hospital in Western is facing funding problems which is affecting patient care, according to hospital administrator Graeme Hill.

Hill told The National that the funding problem was because there was no permanent provincial administrator to approve funding.

“The PA needs to approve it so when we don’t have a PA, or an acting PA, we’ve got funding coming through,” Hill said.

He said they got about K30,000 over Christmas which was spent.

“The funding problem has been going on every year now because we haven’t got a permanent PA,” Hill said.

“Acting PAs have been coming and going but no one had been appointed to the position permanently.

“In addition, the hospital will have a surgeon to replace the one who left six months ago.

“We had to transfer patients needing surgery to Tabubil (Hospital) or Rumginae (Hospital),” Hill said.

He said it was about a six-hour drive which incurred extra costs for fuel.

Hill said the hospital’s telephone was disconnected by Telikom six months ago. They have been using their own mobile phones for communication.

The Kiunga Hospital serves the people of Middle Fly, South Fly and Telefomin.

Like this: Like Loading...