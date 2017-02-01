Lack of funds delayed advertisement on vacancies

EDUCATION Minister Nick Kuman says the delay in advertising of teachers’ positions in the past two years was due to lack of funding and master register outdated.

He said this in Parliament yesterday in response to a question last week by Pomio MP Elias Kapavore on appointment of teachers to primary and secondary school.

Kuman admitted that vacant positions of teachers were not advertised in 2015 and 2016.

“The normal procedure is that the master position register of all teaching positions are updated and vacancies gazetted and advertised in June and July each year,” he said.

“The appointments are made immediately after that when all processes are complete and appointees take up positions in following year.

“The last two years, this has not happened because of couple of reasons.

“No funding to conduct advertisements and appointments and the master position register of all teaching positions was not updated.

“Therefore, we were not able to advertise positions in the past two years. The deferral of the vacant positions will now be advertised in 2017 and Education Department and Teachers Service Commission will ensure that the master register is updated.

“I urged all 22 provincial governments to ensure that the vacant positions are made available beginning of this year.”

