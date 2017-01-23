Lack of govt attention upsets court official

A VILLAGE court official in Western has expressed sadness over the lack of attention to the grassroots courts by the Government.

“People in the villages deserve justice and we need to be prioritised equally so that people can know that the justice system is working,” village court magistrate Wammar Buia said.

Buia, a magistrate at the Oriomo-Bituri LLG of South Fly district in Western, said he and his colleagues dealt with over 50 village court cases daily under harsh conditions and questioned if the Government cared for them.

“We walk from village to village despite the weather conditions. And we deal with cases from 8am to sunset, just to make sure that justice is served,” Buia told The National last Tuesday.

He praised former South Fly MP the late Aide Ganasi who saw their plight and provided a vehicle for them to move around easily in the district.

Buia, however, said the village court officials still needed certain aids that would help in the work.

“We need handcuffs, badges and uniforms, especially uniforms. When you are with uniform there is a form of respect that people give you,” he said.

