Lack of jobs linked to rise in crime rate

UNEMPLOYMENT in this country is growing and crime is more frequent.

The police force has no new solutions but more excuses and reasons why they cannot win the fight against crime.

Gordon police in the National Capital District (NCD) have not been effective for a long time, Lae police are determined to win while police in the Highlands are outnumbered.

Elsewhere some policemen have compromised and behave contrary to the laws they are supposed to enforce.

Peaceful Alotau is seeing a wave of piracy and gun crime.

Logistical, financial and manpower constraints are three familiar excuses we get when criminals and insiders successfully carry out robberies and escape being caught.

Policemen and women are genuinely hard working and to complement that, the police hierarchy must introduce new operation plans to fight crime.

If doctors can develop new drugs to fight drug resistant parasites what is stopping police from introducing new strategies to fight the changing form and rate of crime?

Tok Street, Via email