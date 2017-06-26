Lack of leadership a concern

The president of a student group from Western attending the University of Papua New Guinea is concerned with the lack of leadership for students from the province.

Fly River Students Association president Mana James said that the current leadership limbo in Western has affected the morale of students.

“The Fly River provincial government is a major sponsor of western province students but many students are uncertain whether their school fees under the governor’s sponsorship will be paid in full or not, since Governor Ati Wobiro has been implicated in criminal conduct, North Fly MP Boka Kondra has been dismissed from office and the South Fly MP Aide Ganasi passed away late last year.”

James said school fees and accommodation for students were major issues that affected their studies and dampened morale in general.

