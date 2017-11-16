LACK of understanding of what corruption is allows one to flirt with an overpowering enemy to our demise.

Mankind is corrupted in one form or another.

Like it or not corruption is very much ingrained in our genetic material.

It is as old as the existence of mankind upon the planet Earth.

Remember the Adam and Eve story?

Corruption, has since then woven itself into the fabric of life.

Both the young and old of all generations quite unwittingly are victimised.

Come to think of it: We all are doomed as long as we are just another generation of the human race.

Andrew Asmann

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...