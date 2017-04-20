Lack of opportunities cause of illegal mining

By MARK HAIHUIE

ILLEGAL mining in Porgera, Enga, is the result of a lack of opportunities for locals to participate in small to medium enterprises, according to Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President Nickson Pakea was responding to questions from The National on locals taking part in illegal mining activities.

He said the ineffective government presence in the district in creating business opportunities, had created a dependency on the Porgera joint venture for basic services and business opportunities.

“According to the business perspective, the mine area is the land in which the seven clans gave to the developer. It’s the property of the company,” he said.

“If someone enters into this prohibited area then it is criminal.

“The cash flow in the district is mainly from the Porgera mine.

“The Government institutions within the district responsible for the growth of small to medium enterprises and the avenues is all moving backwards.

“The Porgera Development Authority was misused and was closed for more than three years.

“Paiam Hospital closed as well.

“Porgera Health Centre closed with no reflection of government services except the Barrick Porgera joint venture that people of Porgera rely on. The service delivery there is minimal. The non-government organisation groups need to represent the bulk of population on such corruption affecting many lives.”

