Lady Kaludia passes on after long illness

LADY Kaludia, (pictured) the wife of former governor-general Sir Paulias Matane, passed away yesterday morning after a long illness.

She is from Viviran village in the Toma Vunadidir LLG in Gazelle district, East New Britain.

According to her family, she had suffered a mild stroke in June and was admitted at the St Marys Vunapope Hospital in Kokopo.

Since then, she had been admitted at the hospital three times this year until she passed away yesterday morning.

Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr said yesterday marked a sad day for East New Bbritain.

“On behalf of the people of ENB, business houses, churches and NGOs, I take this time to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Sir Paulias and Lady Kaludia on the passing of the late Lady Kaludia.”

He said East New Britain shared the loss and prayed for God’s comforting peace upon the families.

ToBaining thanked Lady Kaludia for her contributions.

Pomio MP Elias Kapavore also conveyed his condolences to Sir Paulias and to the family of the late Lady Kaludia.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be finalised and announced soon.

