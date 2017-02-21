Lady Kamit appointed as ANZ board chairman

LADY Winifred Kamit has been appointed chairman of the ANZ (PNG) Ltd board.

She replaces Vishnu Mohan, whose term ended last year.

Her appointment makes her the first independent chairman appointed to the ANZ PNG board in line with recent changes made to board appointments by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

Lady Kamit brings to the board deep insights following numerous board positions with large PNG corporations and multinational companies operating in PNG.

She has 28 years of extensive legal experience and is currently a senior partner at Dentons PNG (formerly Gadens Lawyers) with expertise in corporate and property law.

She also has a sound knowledge of the public service following a career which included a board position on the Public Services Commission.

A major focus for Lady Kamit and the ANZ PNG board will be to continue to build on ANZ’s compliance standards and best practice.

“Ensuring ANZ PNG works to the highest of standards and acts with integrity when working with stakeholders, including the regulator, our shareholders and the communities we operate in, is key to strengthening the trust of financial institutions in PNG,” she said.

“ANZ plays an important role in PNG’s economy and I am looking forward to supporting the bank as it delivers on its objectives.”

ANZ PNG chief executive officer Mark Baker said Lady Kamit’s experience and skills “are invaluable to the bank in PNG”.

“We are very pleased that she has agreed to take on this appointment. Her leadership and external perspectives will add significant value to our business as we look for ways to further support our customers and communities in PNG.”

