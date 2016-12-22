Lae 9s discovers, promotes local league talent

By LARRY ANDREW

THE Lae Snax 9s has unearthed and exposed talent who have gone on to play for the Digicel Cup franchise, the Lae Tigers, as well as other teams in the semi-professional competition, a sponsor says.

Lae-based firm Lae Biscuit Company has been behind the annual tournament now into its fifth year.

Managing director Adrian Chow told The National that the concept was to promote rugby league and 9s tournaments in the Morobe capital.

The tournament has expanded its franchise, having tournaments now in Kimbe and Mt Hagen.

Chow said his firm was looking forward to next year’s competition, which he said would be bigger than this year’s.

Tournament coordinator Steve Malum said it had been a challenge every year since the concept was started in 2012. He said with 20 teams involved, managing the competition had its difficulties but every year had been a valuable learning experience and the organisers were getting better.

“Lots of young people are being identified because of our focus on getting the next batch of exciting talent from the matches.

“But picking them is just the start; they have to apply themselves to realise the talent they have.” Tigers coach Stanley said the introduction of a women’s component at the Lae 9s was in line with the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League’s drive to lift the participation of women in the sport. “We had to bring in two women’s teams for the curtain-raiser to the men’s final on the promise that next year we would have a fully-fledged women’s division at the Lae 9s,” Tepend said.

Like this: Like Loading...