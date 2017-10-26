Lae Baha’i celebrate 200th anniversary

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE 200th anniversary celebrations of the birth of Baha’u’llah, the founder of Baha’i Faith, were worldwide last weekend.

The Spiritual Assembly of Lae last Sunday marked the occasion by inviting more than 300 people and Lae MP John Rosso to the celebrations.

The day saw followers and friends engaging in a service, action songs by children, screening of Baha’u’llah teachings and life, and speeches to the world.

The assembly offer community development programmes for children, young people and adults.

“The programme is basically to help us have these moral and spiritual values which we can apply in our community,” said Alphy Gononua, a Baha’i member.

“These programme have been going on for two years now and we are beginning to learn about how these programmes can empower young people in moral and spiritual values as well as build their intellectual capacities.”

Gononua said the programnes were to help people grow spiritually, intellectually and materially.

