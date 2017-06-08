Lae-based CIC officials receive training

STAFF of two coffee organisations in Morobe recently attended a two-day training to familiarise themselves with the industry.

It was run by the project management unit of the Productive Partnership in Agriculture Programme of the Coffee Industry Corporation.

The staff were from the Lae-based Wia Trade Enterprise Ltd and Niugini Tea, Coffee and Spices.

The facilitators were project co-ordinator Bill Humphrey, assistant co-ordinator Alphy Semmy, monitoring and evaluation officer Richard Alepa and field technical officer Maureen Kahento.

The training was attended by project coordinators, extension officers, field assistants, data-entry and accounts clerks. It was to help them understand their roles and responsibilities in the project.The participants also learnt about cherry and parchment quality, pest threats by the berry borer, project implementation and reporting process, monitoring, evaluation of activities and related issues.

“The project must be seen as a platform for capacity building in PNG as well as improving the livelihoods of smallholder coffee growers in Morobe and the country,” Humphrey said.

“Lead partners and project staff should take active roles in ensuring that activities are implemented with less financial stress so that outputs are achieved in a timely manner.”

John Kabuba, from the CIC in Morobe, said the dreaded coffee berry borer was yet to be seen in Morobe. Farmers have been advised to bring for testing any coffee samples they suspect of being infected.

“Chemical control is difficult because infected coffee cherries can also affect cup taste and coffee quality,” he said.

“Therefore the best way to deal with this insect is to have proper husbandry practices, clean gardens and burying infected coffee if the pest is found.”

WTE Ltd director Dr Joel Waramboi urged the participants to work together to achieve increased coffee production.

The company works with the Kasuka Cooperative Group in Wain-Erap.

The NTCS works with six cooperative groups including Pelato and Ke in Buang, Mato in Mumeng, Gamin in Wain-Erap, Kwaita in Leron and Irumu in Wampar.

The PPAP project is funded by the World Bank, International Fund for Agriculture Development and the PNG Government.

