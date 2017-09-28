Lae Biscuit to open new factory

THE Lae Biscuit Company will be opening its new factory next month in Lae as its fifth plant.

Company chairman Ian Chow said the new factory cost more than K100 million. Most of the equipment in the factory were bought from Italy.

Chow said the company started in the early ‘70s with a bakery-type biscuit factory at Voco Point in Lae.

He said the factory could produce 70 tonnes of biscuits per day.

General manager Edwin Elmer Wong said the new factory was equipped with modern facilities.

Included in the building are office spaces, showers and toilets, dining room and other facilities for employees and visitors.

Like this: Like Loading...