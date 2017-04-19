Lae businessman funding construction of police post

THE construction of a new police post at Lae’s Voco Point waterfront is underway, says Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jnr.

“The re-construction which is being funded by a local businessman is progressing well and the foundation and frame works are already in place,” he said.

Wagambie said Tim Wong, a long time Lae resident decided to re-build the police post after it was burnt down in February.

“I thank the Wong family for committing resources and funds to address law and order in the city and we expect the police post to be completed by the end of May or early June,” he said.

“I have directed that there would be no informal markets by settlers living near Voco Point as they are responsible for the burning down of the old police post,” he said.

He told The National that police have been monitoring and patrolling Voco Point to provide security for businesses and the travelling public.

Wagambie said additional manpower would be deployed there once the police post was completed and handed over to police.

“Coastal Morobe people who use Voco Point boat stop are now moving around freely without intimidation compared to the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wagambie said the prime suspect in burning the police post is still on the run and not much cooperation has been given to capture him.

