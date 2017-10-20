Lae, Cairns sign sister city deal to improve tourism

The city of Lae has signed a statement of intent with Cairns, Australia, which will, among other things, pave the way for improved tourism, cultural engagement and economic relations between the two cities.

Lae MP John Rosso signed the arrangement with Cairns sister city ambassador Sim Hayward on Oct 6, following a Sister City Forum involving community and business representatives from Lae and Cairns.

The arrangement also covers areas like municipal services, urban planning, botanical gardens, emergency services, education, health and women in business.

Rosso expressed strong support for the sister city relationship.

“I will give my support where needed to push this forward,” he said.

“There is much we can do together on trade, investment and other areas as identified in the statement of intent.”

Rosso said Lae would benefit from help from partners to make changes for a better city.

Hayward was pleased with the enthusiastic response to enhancing the sister city relationship with Cairns.

“The opportunities for engagement between businesses in Lae and Cairns are enormous with the opening of the new Lae International Airport in 2020 and discussions for direct flights in the near future,” he said.

Australian consul-general in Lae,Paul Murphy, said the Australian government was working to promote mutually-beneficial links between Lae and Cairns.

“This new path for the sister city relationship rests on a strong bedrock of goodwill between the people of both cities,” he said.

“Australia wants businesses in Morobe to succeed to benefit commerce and development in Papua New Guinea, and to provide opportunities for Australian companies and consumers.”

A business delegation, led by Gary Aylward from Tradelinked Cairns and Papua New Guinea, accompanied Hayward.

Business leaders held talks at a breakfast hosted by the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president Alan McLay spoke about exciting plans for development of an international airport at Nadzab.

