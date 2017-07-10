Lae candidates disappointed with one-day polling

By Malum Nalu

LAE candidates are very disappointed at one-day polling being conducted early but having to wait for two weeks for counting to begin.

Candidate Michael Early-Daure, on behalf of the 49 candidates, said one-day polling nearly two weeks ago was not done properly either.

Polling in Lae was done on June 29 and counting scheduled for July 10, he said.

“I am really disappointed with the way the Electoral Commission conducted elections here in Lae,” Earley-Daure said.

“Why were we, the indigenous landowners of Lae city, allocated less ballot papers in the two wards in Butibam village when we are a village and not a settlement?

“I would say that Electoral Commission has already marginalised us landowners and really wants to take this win away from us.”

Earley-Daure said as if this was not enough, counting in Lae was being delayed.

“The counting being delayed really is not right,” he said.

“Lae open electorate had one-day polling on June 29 and we have to wait again for another two weeks before the counting starts on Monday, July 10.

“This had really caused us candidates to dig deeper into our pockets.

“Not only that, the delay tactics could see tampering of ballot boxes as the boxes are not safe if the delay continues.”

Earley-Daure called on other candidates in Lae to respect the electoral laws and let the democratic process take its course.

“People have already spoken through their ballot papers, which are now ready to be counted, so we the candidates must refrain from undue influences and corrupt practices,” he said.

“Counting officials, assistant returning officers and returning officers must not to be bribed with money by us candidates.”

Like this: Like Loading...