Lae candidates united in vigil

Lae open seat candidates are united in keeping vigil over the ballot boxes at Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium until counting begins, according to candidate Sir Nagora Bogan.

He told The National yesterday that despite the obvious disappointment at polling on June 29 and the long wait for counting to begin on Sunday, the candidates and their scrutineers were united in watching over the boxes.

“Right now, until the counting happens, all the candidates are united,” the former Internal Revenue Commissioner told The National.

“We hope that this spirit of unity will prevail until after the end of counting.”

Polling in Lae on June 29 was marred by the burning of burning of ballot papers at the University of Technology, and not enough ballot papers to several places, including Butibam village.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato did not allow an extra day of polling as in Port Moresby. He said counting for Lae would begin on Monday, with the rest of Morobe.

This means that Lae voters will have to wait for almost two weeks for counting to begin.

Like this: Like Loading...