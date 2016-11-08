Lae city residents deserve better roads

ALLOW me to comment on the fast pace of development in Morobe’s Lae city.

There is no doubt that Lae has seen so many changes in a very short time.

These include the new wharf, the four-lane road from Bugandi junction to 9-Mile and new high-rise buildings around the city.

What really bothers me is the fact that nearly all the feeder roads in Lae are worse than the Highlands Highway.

My job requires a lot of travelling up the Highlands Highway and the section between Chuave and Kerowagi is far better than those feeder roads of Lae, the country’s industrial hub.

It is a total disgrace to beautify our main streets with cement and four-lane highway but ignoring the back streets and feeder roads within the city.

After all, most of the working class people live along those streets and they use the roads all year round to go to work and back.

The two streets at Chinatown, Kingfisher and Bowerbird, are the worst.

What is the Governor of Morobe and Member for Lae doing about this?

Why can’t the provincial government pump money into the Lae City Councils as they have machinery that can be utilised to upgrade those feeder roads up to an acceptable standard.

We pay a lot of tax to the government and we deserve the best feeder roads within the city.

Tebby Beko

Lae