Lae city should have two electorates, candidate says

By LARRY ANDREW

LAE open seat candidate Sir Bob Sinclair believes the city should have two electorates at least to enable it obtain a bigger share of district funds.

Speaking to Seventh Street residents of Ward Two in the Lae Urban LLG area this week, Sir Bob said: “More than 400,000 people are living in Lae city but we have one seat, unlike Port Moresby that has four electorates. Each member gets K10 million District Services Improvement Programme funds every year and with four seats that is K40 million while Lae receives only K10 million.”

“This has to change and I will change it. We need one more seat here so we get a fair share.

“Taxes we pay here and this is the gateway of Papua New Guinea so we must be entitled to our fair share, but now we are not getting that.”

Sir Bob, who has been living in Lae for 53 years, is contesting the Lae open seat under the banner of New Generation Party.

He told the residents that if he is elected, he will make sure the city is divided into two electorates so that services can be better served to people there.

“We’ve had enough of this suffering, enough is enough. Yupela kolim me papa yes bai mi lukautim yupela (you call me father. Yes, I will look after you).

