Lae club pledges K5000 for cancer checks

By LARRY ANDREW

THE Lioness Club of Lae pledged K5000 to the PNG Cancer Relief Society during a Pink Ribbon Day lunch to assist in its programmes.

Club vice-president Karen Quinn said the K5000 was to help women have breast and cervical cancer checks.

She thanked women in Lae for helping the club raise the money “for such a fantastic cause”.

Some Lae business houses sent their female employees to attend the luncheon.

There was also a chance for some to have free breast checks.

Sister Darius of the Women’s Wellness Clinic said 120 women had free checks on their breasts.

Quinn urged women who had not checked their breasts to come to the clinic at toptown next to the Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Cancer Awareness coordinator Grace Ruddaka said the PNG Cancer Treatment Unit at Angau Hospital was the only centre where patients from around the country were referred to.

The PNG Cancer Relief Society is a non-government organisation operating on money raised from fundraising or from donors.

The funding helps purchase of drugs for surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

It is also used for cancer awareness programmes.

“Over the last two years, we had been purchasing drugs from the money raised from such events. And I want to thank the companies who are some of our major sponsors,” Ruddaka said.

Like this: Like Loading...