Lae contractors told to follow right procedures

PEOPLE who want to get contracts from the Lae City Council (LCC) must follow proper procedures and processes, Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy says.

Leahy said that on Tuesday after a group of youths from Ward Two complained about not being paid for cleaning and beautifying the Amelia Earhart Memorial Park near down town in Lae, Morobe.

Leahy said there was nothing wrong in getting small contract jobs with the LCC but contractors should do so in a proper way, according to law.

“I know about the work of these youths, but I don’t know who gave them the job,” Leahy said.

“I advise them to come and see me so that we can sort this issue out.

“All contract work coming from the city council must follow proper procedures and processes.

“They (contractors) have to apply or write to the council and the council has to assess their capability and ability to deliver the job before engaging them.”

Leahy said there was nothing wrong in getting the citizens of Lae to engage in grass-cutting, beautification programmes and other contract work.

He stressed that there was the option for voluntary work.

“People should give their time as volunteers to clean up the city instead of asking the council for payments all the time,” Leahy said.

He said people should take pride in their city and clean their own backyards without asking for money.

The mayor had earlier called on residents not to vandalise public properties such as streetlights, signposts and flowerbeds but take good care and ownership of them.

