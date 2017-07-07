Lae to count with 53 boxes

By JUNIOR UKAHA

BALLOT papers from 53 boxes will be counted for the Lae open seat from Monday, says Morobe election manager Simon Soheke.

Soheke told The National yesterday that of the 55 polling areas in Lae, people in two polling places did not vote. That reduced the number of ballot boxes to be counted to 53.

The two polling places that did not vote were Unitech Campus (burning of ballot papers) and Nawaeb Block (boycotting of polling).

Soheke said one box from West Butibam polling area was disputed and will be discussed with candidates whether to include it in the counting or removed on Monday morning.

“We have already prepared the place for counting,” Soheke said.

“We have put up the tally boards and arranged the tables and chairs.

“Counting for the regional seat and the Lae open seat will take place at the stadium.

“Eighty officers will be involved in the counting for Lae open and another 100 officers will count the ballot papers for the regional seat.

“We will allow only two scrutineers each for each of the 49 candidates for Lae open to enter the counting room.

“For the regional seat, we will allow three scrutineers each because it will have three counting stations.”

Soheke said counting officials had training yesterday and it would continue today, tomorrow and Sunday.

