Lae escapees shot

By JUNIOR UKAHA

TWO detainees were shot dead by warders following an escape from Buimo Prison in Lae yesterday.

Lae Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr said seven on remand escaped just after midday.

He said two were shot by warders while the others escaped into nearby settlements.

Wagambie said the remandees were detained for alleged armed robberies.

Prison commander Supt Felix Namane said he would release details regarding the escape after presenting a report to Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo in Port Moresby. Northern Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness said they were investigating the matter.

Wagambie said police were called to assist the warders recapture the escapees.

“Police were alerted and assisted in blocking their escape routes,” Wagambie said.

“It was difficult to identify the escapees as they were remandees and did not wear prison uniforms and were not groomed.”

Following the escape, the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) issued a statement warning businesses in the city to take precaution about the movements of their staff and vehicles around the city.

President Alan McLay said: “We are able to confirm the rumours that there has been a breakout of prisoners from Buimo Jail.

“We ask that you alert all your staff, especially vehicle drivers, to be on alert and not stop for any unknown person.”

Wagambie said Lae had a lot of escapees.

He said they were dangerous and a threat to the community so people with information regarding their whereabouts should report it to police.

