Lae experiencing drop in crime

LAE has experienced a drop in crime since last Sept, however, few armed robberies and car thefts have been happening occasionally, says Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr.

He said the number of armed robberies and car thefts in the city has dropped recently as police were on alert and have been responding fast to incidents.

“Armed robberies have been happening but the number has dropped. Robberies happen once in two or three weeks and car thefts happen once or twice in a month to none in a month,” he said.

Wagambie said Lae police have improved a lot in their response time, however, they needed more support in terms of logistics and manpower.

He highlighted that petty crimes and street vending have decreased a little compared to previous months, however, there was still room for improvement in that area. He called everyone to help minimise crime in Lae.

