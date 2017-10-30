Lae family support centre gets assistance

By JIMMY KALEBE

LACK of equipment and human resources to combat gender-based violence (GBV) among families are areas that need urgent attention, says Sr Anasthesia Wakon of the Family Support Centre in Lae .

She said that on Saturday during presentation of office equipment, coolers, printers, freezers and beddings by Bank of South Pacific (BSP) to the Lae Family Support Centre.

Wakon said violence within families was on the rise and many reported cases from the emergency department at Angau General Hospital resulted from domestic violence.

“Many are coming from within the family unit and this is how serious it is, so the equipment presented today will help to boost our work in addressing this problem,” she said.

“Women and children who are affected in this violence must have a conducive environment where they could seek assistance and here we are trying our best to provide that opportunity.”

Wakon thanked the BSP management and staff for their support, saying the timely assistance was sure to give effect to the work of the Family Support Centre.

